Kerala Blasters sign midfielder Bryce Miranda from Churchill

ISL finalists, Kerala Blasters have reached an agreement with Bryce Miranda from Churchill Brothers FC for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old has penned a multi-year deal that keeps him in the club until 2026.

Miranda started his professional career with Mumbai FC with whom he represented all age group teams up to U18. He went on a short stint with Union Bank FC before joining FC Goa’s developmental team in 2018.

A year later, he joined Income Tax FC where he had a breakout season, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists in the 2019 Elite division.

His energetic, lung-busting performances in the Elite Division garnered a lot of attention. Amidst great interest from various ISL and I-league clubs, in 2020, Bryce was eventually signed by the Goan I-League team, Churchill Brothers FC.

He made 33 appearances for the club and was seen as an integral part of the Goan side that was closely fighting for the I-League championship over the last 2 seasons. He also had 2 goals and 4 assists during this time.

"It feels amazing to join Kerala Blasters. It is a club that I have wanted to be a part of for a while. It has the best fans in the country. I can’t wait to be in Kochi and meet my new teammates and play in front of The Yellow Army." said Bryce Miranda upon signing with his new club.