Kerala Blasters sign winger Saurav from Churchill Brothers

Kochi: Kerala Blasters have signed winger Saurav from Churchill Brothers FC. The 21-year-old has penned a multi-year deal that keeps him at the club until 2025.

Saurav started his professional career with Rainbow FC. He then had a short stint with ATK Reserves before joining Churchill Brothers in 2020.

“I would like to congratulate Saurav about this opportunity. A lot of hard work still awaits as he needs to learn and handle new things in ISL. I wish him all the best for the upcoming years in our club," said Blasters' sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

"I’m very happy to be a part of Kerala Blasters. It’s a dream come true for me that I’ll be representing the biggest club in the country. I’ll be sharing the dressing room with top players from the country and I’m keen to learn from them," said Saurav.

He becomes Blasters' second signing of the summer after Bryce Miranda, who was announced last week. The addition of Saurav will further strengthen Blasters’ attacking unit as they prepare for the upcoming season.