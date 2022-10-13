KWL league phase ends; 367 goals scored in 45 matches; Gokulam, Lord's to play final

Gokulam Kerala crushed Kerala Blasters 6-2 to maintain a perfect record in the Kerala Women's League at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Ghanaian striker Vivian Konadu Adjei scored four as the hosts emerged comfortable winners to seal their place in the final of KWL.



With nine wins from as many matches, Gokulam (27 points) topped the 10-team league. Gokulam scored 93 goals and conceded just three to have a goal difference of 90.

Meanwhile, the defeat for Kerala Blasters meant they failed to advance to the final with Lord's FA taking their place instead.

Both Lord's and Kerala Blasters finished with 22 points each having won seven, drawn one and lost one. However, Lord's booked their final date with Gokulam by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Lord's FA scored the most in the league phase, a staggering 110 goals from 9 matches and conceded 14, to register a goal difference of 96, also the highest in the league.

Kerala Blasters that scored 60 and conceded 13 finished with a goal difference of 47 and ended up third in the points table. A total of 367 goals were scored in 45 league matches.

Lord's FA striker Win Theingi Tun emerged the top scorer in the league with 45 goals followed by her teammate and national team star Indumathi Kathiresan (43) and Gokulam Kerala striker Vivian Konadu Adjei (38).

Gokulam and Lord's will play the final at the same venue on October 15 (Saturday). The match will kick-off at 3.30pm. The winner will represent the state in the Indian Women's League.

Result: Gokulam 6 (Vivian 28, 31(p), 77, 87, Sandhiya Ranganathan 38, Ratanbala Devi 64) bt Kerala Blasters 2 (Sunita Munda 16, Apurna Narzary 63)