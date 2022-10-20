Watch out for these shot-stoppers at Qatar 2022 World Cup

A quality goalkeeper is a must for a team to make its presence felt in the FIFA World Cup. A shot-stopper is the last line of defence besides spurring his teammates. Onmanorama picks five goalkeepers expected to steal the show at Qatar 2022.

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)



Thibaut Courtois is at the peak of his prowess. File photo: AFP/Franck Fife

The Golden Glove award winner of Russia 2018 is at the peak of his prowess for both Belgium and Real Madrid. The 30-year-old has turned out for Belgium 96 times. The Red Devils will be eager to better their third-place finish in the previous edition. Courtois's performance will have a big influence on their fortunes.

Yann Sommer (Switzerland)

Yann Sommer makes a save during the World Cup qualifier against Italy on September 5, 2021. Fle phoro: AFP/ Fabrice Coffrini

He had a stunning Euro 2020, when his heroics took the Swiss to the quarterfinals. Sommer has earned 76 caps. The Borussia Mnnchengladbach custodian picked up an ankle injury while playing in the Bundesliga on Tuesday. The Swiss fans will be praying for an early recovery as the 33-year-old Sommers is key to their chances. Switzerland are placed in Group G alongside Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon.

Alisson (Brazil)

Alisson will be determined to put on a show in Qatar. File photo: AFP/Juan Mabromata

The Liverpool goalkeeper will have a big role to play if Brazil are to go all the way. At 30, Alisson has represented the Selecao 57 times. Alisson will need no further motivation to be at his best as Brazil also have the luxury of having Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson in their ranks. Alisson will be determined to put on a show after Brazil were stopped by Belgium in the quarterfinals at Russia 2018.

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica)

He was one of the stars as Costa Rica made it to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup. The veteran will be keen to erase the bitter memories of the last edition, when the Central Americans crashed out in the group stage after conceding five goals and managing just one point. The 35-year-old is no longer the first choice for his club Paris St Germain with Italian superstar Gianluigi Donnarumma around. But with 107 caps under his belt, Navas' experience will be precious for Costa Rica in a tough Group E, with Germany, Spain and Japan as other contendors.

Wojciech Szczęsny (Poland)

Wojciech Szczesny is a seasoned campaigner. File photo: AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev

The Polish custodian is vastly experienced with 66 caps for the national side. The Juventus keeper also had stints with Arsenal and Roma. The Poles are placed in Group C, consisting of Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Szczęsny's form will be crucial, especially in the big games against Argentina and Mexico.