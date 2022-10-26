Win free tickets for Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City match

Kochi: Kerala Blasters will be looking to regroup and fire in unison against Mumbai City FC when they return home to play their fourth match in the 9th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.



Readers of Malayala Manorama, the media partners of Kerala Blasters, stand a chance to win free tickets to watch the team’s home match against the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor.

Football enthusiasts can take part in the contest by providing the correct answer to an ISL-related question.

As many as 75 persons will receive free tickets for the high-profile match via a raffle draw. The answer should be messaged in the valid format before 5 pm on Wednesday (October 26).

Lucky draw winners will be notified via SMS and the tickets can be claimed from the Malayala Manorama office at Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, at the time specified in the SMS.

Today’s question

What was the scoreline when Kerala Blasters beat Mumbai City FC in their penultimate match of the group phase last season?

A. 3-1

B. 3-0

C. 3-2

The SMS should be sent to 56767123 with the correct keyword in the format ‘FTB <space> District Code <space> answer.

District codes are as follows:

Thiruvananthapuram (TVM), Kollam (KLM), Pathanamthitta (PTA), Alappuzha (ALP), Kottayam (KTM), Idukki (IDK), Ernakulam (EKM), Thrissur (TCR), Palakkad (PKD), Malappuram (MPM), Kozhikode (CLT), Wayanad (WYD), Kannur (KNR), and Kasaragod (KSG).

For example, if you are a native of Idukki district and you think option 'C' is the correct answer, the format should be FTB <space> IDK <space> C.