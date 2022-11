FIFA World Cup: Groups and match schedule

The FIFA World Cup kicks off later tonight with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador. Thirty-two teams are in the fray and they have been split into eight groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will progress to the knockout phase.

Let's take a glance at the groups and match schedule.



Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands



Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales



Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland



Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia



Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan



Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia



Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon



Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea



Fixtures (all timings in IST)



November 20, Sunday



Qatar vs Ecuador, 9.30 pm



November 21, Monday

England vs Iran, 6.30 pm

Senegal vs Netherlands, 9.30 pm

November 22, Tuesday

USA vs Wales 12.30 am

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, 3.30 pm

Denmark vs Tunisia, 6.30 pm

Mexico vs Poland, 9.30 pm

November 23, Wednesday

France vs Australia, 12.30 am

Morocco vs Croatia, 3.30 pm

Germany vs Japan, 6.30 pm

Spain vs Costa Rica, 9.30 pm

November 24, Thursday

Belgium vs Canada, 12.30 am

Switzerland vs Cameroon, 3.30 pm

Uruguay vs South Korea, 6.30 pm

Portugal vs Ghana, 9.30 pm

November 25, Friday

Brazil vs Serbia, 12.30 am

Wales vs Iran 3.30 pm

Qatar vs Senegal, 6.30 pm

Netherlands vs Ecuador, 9.30 pm

November 26, Saturday

England vs USA, 12.30 am

Tunisia vs Australia, 3.30 pm

Poland vs Saudi Arabia , 6.30 pm

France vs Denmark, 9.30 pm



November 27, Sunday

Argentina vs Mexico, 12.30 am

Japan vs Costa Rica, 3.30 pm

Belgium vs Morocco, 6.30 pm

Croatia vs Canada, 9.30 pm

November 28, Monday

Spain vs Germany, 12.30 am

Cameroon vs Serbia, 3.30 pm

South Korea vs Ghana, 6.30 pm

Brazil vs Switzerland, 9.30 pm

November 29, Tuesday

Portugal vs Uruguay, 12.30 am

Ecuador vs Senegal, 8.30 pm

Netherlands vs Qatar, 8.30 pm

November 30, Wednesday

Iran vs USA, 12.30 am

Wales vs England, 12.30

Tunisia vs Franc, 8.30 pm

Australia vs Denmark, 8.30 pm

December 1, Thursday

Poland vs Argentina, 12.30 am

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, 12.30 am

Canada vs Morocco, 8.30 pm

Croatia vs Belgium, 8.30 pm

December 2, Friday

Costa Rica vs Germany, 12.30 am

Japan vs Spain, 12.30 am

Ghana vs Uruguay, 8.30 pm

South Korea vs Portugal, 8.30 pm

December 3, Saturday

Cameroon vs Brazil, 12.30 am

Serbia vs Switzerland, 12.30 am

Knockout stage (round of 16)



Saturday, December 3

1A vs 2B, 8.30 pm

Sunday, December 4



1C vs 2D, 12.30 am

1D vs 2C, 8.30 pm

Monday, December 5

1B vs 2A, 12.30 am

1E vs 2F, 8.30 pm

Tuesday, December 6

1G vs 2H, 12.30 am

1F vs 2E, 8.30 pm

Wednesday, December 7

1H vs 2G, 12.30 am

Friday, December 9



Quarterfinal 1 8.30 pm

Saturday, December 10



Quarterfinal 2, 12.30 am



Quarterfinal 3, 8.30 pm

Sunday, December 11

Quarterfinal 4. 12.30 am

Wednesday, December 14

Semifinal 1, 12.30 am

Thursday, December 15

Semifinal 2, 12.30 am

Saturday, December 17

Losers final, 8.30 pm

Sunday, December 18

Final, 8.30 pm