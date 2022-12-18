FIFA WC: Argentina emerge champions after classic final | As it happened

Doha: Argentina edged out France 4-2 on penalties after a classic final ended 3-3 at the end of extra time to regain the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute after Di Maria won the penalty to hand Argentina the lead. Di Maria doubled the lead in the 36th.
Kylian Mbappe pulled one back by converting a penalty in the 80th. The star striker made it 2-2 in the 81st minute to force extra time.
Messi put Argentina ahead in the 108th minute.
Mbappe drew level again by converting a penalty in the 118th.
Argentina won the Cup after 36 years.
-
28 mins ago
That brings us to the conclusion of a memorable World Cup. Thank you for joining us
-
29 mins ago
Martinez saved the second attempt in the shootout, while Tchouameni shot wide
-
30 mins ago
The two PSG stars Messi and Mbappe put on a show and it was a treat for the fans
-
31 mins ago
It will mean nothing for him at the moment though
-
32 mins ago
Mbappe's three goals tonight help him win the Golden Boot with eight strikes
-
33 mins ago
The third World Cup triumph for Argentina, while France remain on two
-
38 mins ago
Heartbreak for France and Mbappe
-
39 mins ago
Messi realises his dream!
-
39 mins ago
Argentina have regained the World Cup after 36 long years
-
40 mins ago
Montiel scores! Argentina win 4-2!