FIFA WC: Argentina emerge champions after classic final | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 18, 2022 07:11 PM IST Updated: December 18, 2022 11:45 PM IST
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates his goal. Photo: AFP/Odd Andersen
Topic | Football

Doha: Argentina edged out France 4-2 on penalties after a classic final ended 3-3 at the end of extra time to regain the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Read the match report here:

Lionel Messi scored in the 23rd minute after Di Maria won the penalty to hand Argentina the lead. Di Maria doubled the lead in the 36th.

Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria is ecstatic after making it 2-0. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back by converting a penalty in the 80th. The star striker made it 2-2 in the 81st minute to force extra time.

Cristian Romero and Adrien Rabiot
Argentina's Cristian Romero and France's Adrien Rabiot are engaged in an aerial duel. Photo: AFP/Franck Fife

Messi put Argentina ahead in the 108th minute.

Mbappe drew level again by converting a penalty in the 118th.

Argentina won the Cup after 36 years. 

LIVE UPDATES
  • 28 mins ago

    That brings us to the conclusion of a memorable World Cup. Thank you for joining us

  • 29 mins ago

    Martinez saved the second attempt in the shootout, while Tchouameni shot wide 

  • 30 mins ago

    The two PSG stars Messi and Mbappe put on a show and it was a treat for the fans

  • 31 mins ago

    It will mean nothing for him at the moment though

  • 32 mins ago

    Mbappe's three goals tonight help him win the Golden Boot with eight strikes

  • 33 mins ago

    The third World Cup triumph for Argentina, while France remain on two

  • 38 mins ago

    Heartbreak for France and Mbappe

  • 39 mins ago

    Messi realises his dream!

  • 39 mins ago

    Argentina have regained the World Cup after 36 long years

  • 40 mins ago

    Montiel scores! Argentina win 4-2!

