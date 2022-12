Kozhikode: Holders Kerala swamped Rajasthan 7-0 in their opening match of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Monday.

Nijo Gilbert drew first blood for the hosts in the sixth minute.

Viknesh struck in the 12th and 19th minutes.

Naresh found the back of the net in the 22nd and 35th minutes as Kerala led 5-0 at half-time.

Rizwan made it 6-0 in the 54th minute. He completed the tally nine minutes from time.

Jammu and Kashmir beat Bihar 2-0 in the first match of the day.