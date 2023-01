Manjeri: Gokulam Kerala scored a hard-fought 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers in their first match under Spanish coach Francesc Bonet in the I-League here on Sunday.

Spanish forward Sergio Mendigutxia scored the winner for the defending champions in the 80th minute.

Gokulam, who parted ways with Cameroonian coach Richard Towa, have 18 points from 10 games and moved up to third spot.

They next play TRAU on January 15.