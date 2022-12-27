Gokulam Kerala rope in Spaniard Bonet as head coach

Gokulam Kerala have hired Spaniard Francesc Bonet as replacement for Cameroonian Richard Towa who was sacked as head coach on Monday.

The 29-year-old Bonet, who hails from Barcelona, impressed with his fluid, dominant style of play during his stint as Rajasthan United head coach in the last season. He took Rajasthan United to sixth place in their debut season in the I-League.

Bonet received his UEFA Pro License at the age of 21. He was the coach of the Barca Academy in Barcelona when Rajasthan United signed him.

After leaving Rajasthan United, Bonet worked as assistant coach in the Guatemalan club Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa.

He is expected to arrive in Kozhikode and join the camp in a couple of days.

“I am so happy to be in Gokulam and I hope we can continue making history together. I am sure the fans will enjoy the team, my teams dominate the games with the ball and create a lot of chances, and here, we have players for that,” said Bonet.

“Mr. Bonet is young, ambitious and a coach, who has a philosophy same to the club's – attacking football. We have been impressed by his playing style during his stint in Rajasthan United and we hope he could replicate a fluid game here also. We wish him the best of luck,” said Gokulam Kerala owner V C Praveen.