F1: Hamilton sets world record with win at Portuguese GP

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins on Sunday with his 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, who took the chequered flag a huge 25.592 seconds ahead of second-placed teammate Valtteri Bottas, had equalled Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record 91 wins at the previous race at the Nuerburgring.

Victory, along with a bonus point for fastest lap, stretched the Briton's championship lead over Bottas to 77 points with five races remaining.

"You are re-writing the history books," Mercedes told Hamilton over the team radio, with team boss Toto Wolff adding: "Lewis, 92. 92.

"I owe it all to these guys here and back at the factory," said Hamilton.

"It's just been such a privilege working with them," added the Briton, who was joined on the podium by race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.

"Today was tough but it was all about temperatures."

Lewis Hamilton in action at the Portuguese GP. Photo: Reuters

Dutch youngster Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull at the Algarve circuit near Portimao that was hosting the country's first grand prix in 24 years.

Hamilton lapped all but the three drivers behind him but it had not looked so simple at the start when he dropped to third from pole position on a lively opening lap.

Bottas, who had gone ahead, was then passed on lap two by McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who had started seventh on the soft tyres, with the Mercedes pair struggling to get heat into their medium tyres. Verstappen had meanwhile dropped to fifth after tangling with Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez, who pitted and dropped to last.

Bottas retook the lead on lap six as the tyres fired up, with Hamilton moving up to second, and stayed ahead until his teammate overtook him on lap 20 to lead for the first time since the opening lap.

Hamilton, whose father was at the circuit to see his triumph, reported cramp with seven laps to go but then proceeded to set a series of fastest laps.