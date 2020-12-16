Kottayam lad Amir Sayed takes racing track by storm

Teen racing sensation Amir Sayed, who came up trumps in the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, dreams of brushing shoulders with the best in the business.

The 16-year-old MSport driver from Kottayam was in stellar form as he won all six races in the first round of the Novice Cup at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore over the weekend.



In fact, racing is in Sayed's genes. His dad Nibu Sayed and paternal uncle Noufal Sayed have been national-level rally drivers. It was only natural for Amir to pick up the sport at an early age.



“I used to go-kart when I was eight and then I took a break before getting back in 2019,” Syed told Onmanorama over the phone from Ooty.



Coached by former national rally champion and MSport driver Vishnu Prasad, the youngster ha firmly set his sights on winning the Novice Cup. The second round of the championships will be held at Coimbatore from January 21 to 24, 2021.



“My goal is to win the championship and then next year turn to higher categories. My big dream is to compete in Europe,” he said.



The Plus One student of Riverside Public School at Kotagiri, near Ooty, said balancing sports and academics has been a real challenge for him. “Right now with online classes I find it a bit easy. I have got racing simulator at my home and every two weeks I will be travelling to Chennai or Coimbatore for practicing. Big-time racing involves big money and I would love to have a sponsor,” Amir said.



Amir's great grandfather P K Rawther was a top rubber trader and his paternal family is based at Moolavattom in Kottayam. His dad Sayed is a hotel director in Royal Caribbean Cruises, while his mother Marcelo Pinto is from Chile.



Formula One legend the late Ayrton Senna is Amir's biggest idol in the racing world. The teenager, who is a certified rock climber, keenly follows football and cricket too.



“I have been to Krabi islands in Thailand for rock climbing events. I follow a fair bit of soccer and IPL action,” added Amir.

