National shooting camp postponed after coach tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the compulsory national camp for Olympic-bound shooters that was scheduled to start on August 1 at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital. The development comes a day after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said that a coach posted at the range has tested positive for coronavirus.

"The camp is not happening tomorrow, we are looking at a new date. We will make an announcement next week," NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told IANS on Friday. Shooters and coaches had expressed displeasure at the camp being compulsory. When asked if this tag will be taken away from the postponed camp, Bhatia said: "All of that we will discuss when we decide upon when the camp will be held."

A handful of shooters were training at the range since it was re-opened on July 8. SAI had said on Thursday that despite the coach testing positive, training won't be affected.

"The coach had visited the centre's administrative department only on July 24," said SAI. "She did not visit the field of play or interact with any athlete training at the centre. All actions as per protocol have been taken. The centre has been sanitised and training of shooters will not be affected."