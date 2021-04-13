Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal to get married on April 22

Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal to get married on April 22
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2021 06:39 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Topic | Other Sports

Badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor-producer Vishnu Vishal have announced that they will get married on April 22.

Jwala and Vishnu posted the wedding card on social media.

“With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness," read the card.

The celebrity couple had made their relationship public on social media around two years ago. They got engaged last September.

Olympian Jwala was married to four-time national singles badminton champion Chetan Anand from 2005 to 2011.

Vishnu has a son from his previous marriage with actor Rajini Natraj.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.