Volleyball association asks Kerala government to vaccinate U-19 players

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Topic | Other Sports

Kottayam: The Kerala State Volleyball Association has requested the state government to urgently vaccinate its U-19 men's players who have been called up for a selection trials in preparation for the world championship to be held in Tehran, Iran from August 24 to September 2.

In a letter addressed to the state sports minister, KSVA has stated that only those who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible to attend the trials scheduled to be held in Bhubaneshwar on July 22 and 23.

“We request the government to vaccinate the eligible volleyball players born after 01-01-2003 on a priority basis,” states the letter.

