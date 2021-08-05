Tokyo 2020: India versus Germany bronze medal match | Live updates

Tokyo: India and Germany were locked 3-3 at half-time in the bronze medal match of the men's hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Thursday.

India lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinals, while Germany went down 1-3 to Australia. The gold medal match will be played at 3.30 pm (IST) today.

India are attempting to end a 41-year medal drought in hockey. They last won a medal, a gold, at the 198 Moscow Games in a depleted field.