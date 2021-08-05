Malayalam
Tokyo 2020: India versus Germany bronze medal match | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 05, 2021 06:43 AM IST Updated: August 05, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Simranjeet Singh
Simranjeet Singh scored India's opening goal. Photo: AFP
Tokyo: India and Germany were locked 3-3 at half-time in the bronze medal match of the men's hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Thursday.

India lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinals, while Germany went down 1-3 to Australia. The gold medal match will be played at 3.30 pm (IST) today.

India are attempting to end a 41-year medal drought in hockey. They last won a medal, a gold, at the 198 Moscow Games in a depleted field.  

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Indians can't convert it

  • 2 mins ago

    Penalty corner for India

  • 10 mins ago

    From 1-3 down, the Indians have scored four goals in a row to take control 

  • 11 mins ago

    Simranjeet Singh with his second goal! 5-3 India

  • 13 mins ago

    It's been an amazing trunaround by the Indians

  • 14 mins ago

    Rupinder Pal Singh scores. India get in front for the first time! 4-3

  • 16 mins ago

    Penalty stroke for India

  • 17 mins ago

    Third quarter begins

  • 27 mins ago

    It's been non-stop action! 3-3 at half-time 

  • 29 mins ago

    Harmanpreet scores off a penalty corner, 3-3!

