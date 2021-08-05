Tokyo 2020: India versus Germany bronze medal match | Live updates

Tokyo: India and Germany were locked 3-3 at half-time in the bronze medal match of the men's hockey at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here on Thursday.
India lost 2-5 to Belgium in the semifinals, while Germany went down 1-3 to Australia. The gold medal match will be played at 3.30 pm (IST) today.
India are attempting to end a 41-year medal drought in hockey. They last won a medal, a gold, at the 198 Moscow Games in a depleted field.
1 min ago
Indians can't convert it
2 mins ago
Penalty corner for India
10 mins ago
From 1-3 down, the Indians have scored four goals in a row to take control
11 mins ago
Simranjeet Singh with his second goal! 5-3 India
13 mins ago
It's been an amazing trunaround by the Indians
14 mins ago
Rupinder Pal Singh scores. India get in front for the first time! 4-3
16 mins ago
Penalty stroke for India
17 mins ago
Third quarter begins
27 mins ago
It's been non-stop action! 3-3 at half-time
-
29 mins ago
Harmanpreet scores off a penalty corner, 3-3!