Prime Volleyball League organisers upbeat ahead of inaugural edition

After a two-year hiatus, professional volleyball action is returning to India. The Prime Volleyball League (PVL), which is set to begin in Kochi in the first week of February, 2002, will feature seven franchises, representing seven cities in the country. Apart from Calicut Heroes and Kochi Blue Spikers, the other teams in the fray are Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts.



The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), in association with Baseline Ventures, had launched a similar franchise-based league called Professional Volleyball League or Pro Volleyball League in 2019, but it was disbanded the same year after the VFI and the sports marketing firm got embroiled in a dispute.

As the league is set to return in a new avatar, Tuhin Mishra, co-founder and managing director of Baseline Ventures, talks about the objectives of the PVL and how it can transform the sport from a popular pastime to a commercial powerhouse.

Excerpts from the interview:

Will the PVL be able to meet the expectations of volleyball lovers in the country?

A professional volleyball league has been a long-cherished dream of volleyball enthusiasts in India. Pro Volleyball League had succeeded in attracting sponsors and huge crowds. The players also extended their wholehearted support to the six-team tournament. However, there were some people at the helm of the league who were driven by certain vested interests. Because of them, the league folded after just one season.

It was a great learning experience for us. That is why we decided to launch the first private volleyball league with franchise-owners as stakeholders. All the franchise owners have come on board as founding partners. Our aim is to provide a platform to talented volleyball players to showcase their skills and develop a successful career in volleyball. The league will also adequately reward the players.

Since the PVL is not recognised by the VFI, the governing body of the sport in India, will players be reluctant to join the league?

There is no law which stops a player in India from taking part in private leagues. The judiciary has always favoured players whenever disputes over this issue were dragged to courts. Moreover, the VFI has made it clear in an affidavit submitted to the Competition Commission of India that any Indian player is free to participate in private leagues. The VFI cannot stop us from organising this league. The primary aim of any sporting body should be popularising the sport and ensuring the welfare of the players. The VFI needs to put aside its differences and support private leagues that help the popularity of the sport surge.

How different the PVL will be from the now defunct Pro Volleyball League?

While the Pro Volleyball League featured six franchises, Prime Volleyball League will have seven franchises. Obviously, there will be more matches. The first season will consist of 24 games and the league will be telecast live with commentary in regional languages including Malayalam. So far, 400 players from across the country have registered for the auction. The numbers have grown four fold compared to the Pro Volleyball League auction. Franchises can select a total of 14 players for their squads, which would include 12 Indian and two international players. Stars like David Lee, a two-time Olympic medal winner for America, will be up for grabs. We will explore all avenues to make the league more attractive.

Was there any particular reason for choosing Kochi to host the inaugural edition of the PVL?

Kerala has always had a great volleyball culture. It is tough to avoid Kerala when it comes to volleyball. The main reason for the success of the first edition of the Pro Volleyball League was the fully packed galleries in Kochi. Even when the Prime Volleyball League was in its early stage of discussion, we had already fixed Kochi as the venue. The fact that two of the seven franchises are from Kerala testifies to the popularity of the game in the state.