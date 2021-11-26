Prime Volleyball League auction in Kochi on December 14

Kottayam: With an aim to promote volleyball in India, a six-team franchise-based tournament, named Prime Volleyball League (PVL), is set to be launched. The tournament will consist of 24 matches and the player auction will be held in Kochi on December 14.



The PVL, sponsored by fantasy game leader A23 and marketed by Baseline Ventures, is scheduled to begin in January, 2022. It will feature seven franchises from seven different cities - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

Around 300 players from all over the country will go under the hammer at the auction in Kochi. Top foreign players will also feature in the league.

The Volleyball Federation of India had launched a similar franchise-based league in 2019, but it had folded after the first season.