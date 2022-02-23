Registration begins for Manorama Sports Awards 2020-21

Kottayam: The selection process for Kerala's biggest sports awards has begun. The Malayala Manorama-Santa Monica Study Abroad Sports Awards will recognize and celebrate the achievements of outstanding sportspersons and sports clubs/academies from all across the state.

The initiative with a total prize money of Rs 12 lakh also intends to promote excellence among young prospects and encourage them to conquer greater heights in the sporting landscape.

The six awards in two categories – the Manorama Sports Star 2020-21 and the Manorama Sports Club 2020-21 – will be determined through public voting, conducted jointly by Malayala Manorama daily, Manorama News TV, Manoramaonline and Radio Mango.

While the Manorama Sports Star 2020-21 will identify and honour the achievements of individuals, the Manorama Sports Club 2020-21 will acknowledge the efforts of clubs and academies that unearth latent talents and hone their skills at grassroots levels to help them grow into world-beaters. Awards for the year 2020 were cancelled after the Covid-19 pandemic brought professional sports to a standstill. For that reason, this year's awards will be given based on the records and contributions of individuals and clubs in 2020 and 2021.

Manorama Sports Star 2020-21



Six sportspersons shortlisted by an expert panel for the prestigious award will be open for online public voting. The guidelines for the voting process will be announced soon. The SMS (rates apply) and online voting will be done in two phases. The sportsperson with maximum number of votes will receive the Manorama Sports Star 2020-21 award and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The second and third prize winners will be awarded trophies and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.



Manorama Sports Club 2020-21



The award intends to honour the contributions of clubs and academies to the state's sports sector during the past two years. Based on the information provided by the applicants, an expert panel appointed by Malayala Manorama will select six clubs as the winners of the first phase. The panel will visit each of the shortlisted clubs and assess their performance.



Based on their past achievements and contributions to the sports industry during the period under review, the expert committee will select three winners in the category. The decision of the selection committee, comprising eminent persons from the field of sports, will be final. The first-prize winner will be given away the Manorama Sports Club 2020-21 award and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The second and third place winners will be awarded trophies and a purse of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Terms and conditions



Sports clubs and academies in Kerala recognized by the state government or affiliated with any government organizations can submit entries along with their registration number. Clubs or academies that are under direct control of central or state governments or those that function on government grants are not eligible to apply. In choosing the recipients for awards, regard will specifically be given to the nominees' achievements in 2020-21.



How to apply



The application should contain all the vital information regarding the club/academy, the registration number, details of major sports, non-sports activities being undertaken in the last two years, and achievements in the field. If the institutions have produced any district, state or national-level sportspersons, that should be mentioned. Photographs can also be included. There is no specific application form.



Entries should be sent to the Sports Desk, PB No: 26, Malayala Manorama, Kottayam, PIN: 686 001. The last date for filing the application is March 15.

For clarifications, call 98460 61179 (between 10 am to 1pm).