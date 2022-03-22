Lakshya Sen breaks into top 10

New Delhi: Indian badmiton star Lakshya Sen's silver medal-winning feat at the All England Badminton Championships helped him break into the top 10 of the latest BWF world ranking on Tuesday.



The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand, who became only the fifth Indian ever to reach the summit clash of All England Championships, improved two places to become world No. 9 with 74,786 points, surpassing reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.



Sen suffered a straight-game loss to Olympic champion and world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark on Sunday.



The former world junior No. 1 Indian thus became the country's highest-ranked men's singles player, surpassing Kidambi Srikanth, who slipped to the 12th spot this week.



Sen has withdrawn from the ongoing Swiss Open due to exhaustion after making the final of the German Open and All England in the last two weeks.



Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also jumped 12 places to reach a career-best world No. 34, riding on the semifinal finish at the All England Championships.



The two, who were promoted to the main draw from the reserve list at Birmingham, had stunned second seeded Koreans Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the quarterfinals.



Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy remained India's best ranked women's doubles pair at world No. 20, despite losing a place.



Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu remained at No. 7, while Saina climbed two places to 23rd, following a second round defeat at All England.



Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed the men's doubles title at India Open in January, jumped a place to the seventh spot.