Badminton: All Kerala sub-junior ranking tourney begins at Kolenchery

Ernakulam: Local boys Bjorn Jaison and Kiran Noguchi won their second round games in the boys' singles category of an All Kerala Sub-junior Ranking Badminton Tournament that began at Kolenchery in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

In the girls singles category, Thiruvananthapuram's Gayatri BN and Alappuzha's Shivani Sivakumar among others won their first round games.

Results

U15 boys singles rd 2: Bjorn Jaison, Ernakulam, bt Roshan Joby, Kannur, 15-8 15-7; Kiran Noguchi, Ernakulam, bt Advaith Abani, Idukki, 15-1 15-7; Abhimanue Bhakth, Thiruvananthapuram, bt Abhinav Krishna C S, Kozhikode, 15-3 15-13; Rithul Bristow, Ernakulam, bt Pareekshith Mangalassery, Kannur, 15-8 15-7; S Shilvan Jebas, Ernakulam, bt Alan Aby Mathews, Idukki, 15-7 15-5

U15 girls singles rd 1: Gayatri B N, Thiruvananthapuram, bt Nandhana V, Palakkad, 15-10 13-15 15-12; Shivani Sivakumar, Alappuzha, bt Arundhati Nithyanand, Ernakulam, 15-7 15-8; Neha R Shenoy, Ernakulam, bt Alona Lanel, Thrissur, 15-3 15-4; Akshita E S, Ernakulam, bt Padmashree Pillai, Thiruvananthapuram, 15-5 15-6

U15 boys doubles rd 1: Hamdal Fikham, Kozhikode/S Shilvan Jebas, Ernakulam, bt Adam Jeslin, Kozhikode/Muhammed Nazmi, Wayanad, 10-15 15-11 15-10; Aswin Mannambalath, Kozhikode/ Srinivas Shenoy, Kannur, bt Alan Dilraj/ Levit Binoy, Thrissur, 15-9, 15-12; Abraham Roy, Kozhikode/ Jeffry Joel Francis, Wayanad, bt Navaneeth S/ Niranjan KV, Alappuzha, 15-10 15-6; Adarsh V V/ Rithul Bristow, Ernakulam, bt Febin Bino, Kottayam/Jeeva R, Kollam, 16-14 15-10