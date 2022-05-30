Sreeshankar wins second gold medal in Greece

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar won his second gold medal in Greece this season with an effort of 7.95m at the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.

Frenchmen Jules Pommery and Erwan Konate finished second and third with jumps of 7.73m and 7.71m respectively.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old Sreeshankar had won the gold in Kallithea by clearing a distance of 8.31m.

The Keralite has already qualified for this year's World Championships with a national record of 8.36m in April. The Worlds will be held in Eugene, Oregon, United States, from July 15 to 24.