The Commonwealth Games 2022 begin in Birmingham, England, on Thursday.

The opening ceremony would be held at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, on Thursday. It will start at 7 pm local time (11.30 pm IST).

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Apart from Sony Network, the opening ceremony will also be shown live on DD Sports in India.

The live streaming will also be available on Sony LIV.

. @JohnDalziel has been to the rehearsal for the @birminghamcg22 opening ceremony tonight…babs, you’re in for a TREAT! pic.twitter.com/euy7P9cJX7 — Free Radio (@wearefreeradio) July 26, 2022

The Games end on August 8.