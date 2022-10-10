National Games: Kerala bag first-ever gold medals in Judo

Two Kerala Judokas created history by securing the state's first-ever gold medals in Judo at the National Games.

Aswathy PR and Arjun AR clinched gold medals in men's 90kg and women's 78kg categories respectively in Gujarat on Sunday.

Kerala had never managed to enter a Judo final at the National Games in the past. In the previous edition of the Games held in Kerala in 2015, Kerala had managed four bronze medals in Judo.

Aswathy, who had secured a bronze medal in 2015, clinched gold this time with victory over Taruna of Uttar Pradesh in the final of the 78kg category.

Meanwhile, Arjun defeated Vikram of Haryana in the men's 90kg final. Earlier, Kerala's Abhijith Amal Raj struck gold in artistic skating in his maiden participation in the National Games.