National Games: Star swimmer Sajan Prakash adds third gold to his kitty

Ahmedabad: Champion swimmer Sajan Prakash added another medal to his kitty by winning gold in the men's 50m butterfly at the 36th National Games here on Thursday. It was Sajan's third gold of the meet as he had finished first in 100m and 200m butterfly events earlier. Sajan also clinched bronze in the 800m freestyle at the Sardar Patel Aquatic complex, taking his overall individual medal tally to six.

Kerala's second gold of the day came in the men's badminton doubles event. In the final, the duo of Shankarprasad Udayakumar and P S Ravikrishna beat Tamil Nadu's Hariharan Amsakarunan and R Ruban Kumar 21-19, 21-19.

In women's basketball, Kerala took bronze with a win over Madhya Pradesh (75-62). International P S Jeena and Aneesha Cleetus top-scored for the winners with 23 points each.

In men's football, favourites Kerala came back from behind to edge Manipur 3-2 in their final match of the group stage. Nijo Gilbert struck twice while P V Vishnu netted the winner for the Santosh Trophy champions.

In men's water polo, Kerala advanced to the next stage by notching up a hard-fought win against Maharashtra (7-6).

Services continue to top the medals table with 96 medals including 41 gold, while Haryana and Maharashtra are placed second and third respectively. Kerala, with 39 medals including 13 gold, are in the eighth position.