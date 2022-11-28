Keralite GM Narayanan appeals to FIDE after 'humiliating' experience

Indian Grandmaster S L Narayanan took to Twitter to share a bitter experience at the Bundesliga chess tournament in Germany.

The 24-year-old Keralite was forced to remove his socks and shoes by an arbiter after the metal detector raised an alarm during a random check. Later, it proved to be a false alarm.

Narayanan tweeted that he felt humiliated by the whole process just before his game.

He also appealed to the world governing body FIDE and the organisers to bring about a change and save the players from such embarrassments.