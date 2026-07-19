PV Sindhu produced a vintage display of attacking badminton on Sunday to outclass home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games, clinching her first-ever Super 750 title at the Japan Open.

The 31-year-old two-time Olympic medallist became the first Indian to win the Japan Open, defeating the three-time world champion 21-17, to end a title drought stretching back more than two years — her last triumph having come at the Syed Modi International in 2024. It is her biggest title since the 2019 World Championships.

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The win carried extra significance given Sindhu's recent record against Yamaguchi. She had not beaten the Japanese in a completed match in four years, with her last full-match victory coming at the 2022 Thailand Open. Their most recent meeting, at this year's Malaysia Open, had ended with Yamaguchi retiring mid-match. This was Yamaguchi's sixth Japan Open final appearance.

Sindhu dictated terms from the outset, combining powerful smashes with sharp net play that repeatedly forced Yamaguchi to lift the shuttle. After early errors from both sides levelled the score at 5-5, Sindhu pulled ahead to 9-6, only for Yamaguchi to fight back to 9-9 and eventually take a two-point lead at the break.

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Sindhu responded after the interval, winning a 36-shot rally to level at 11-11 before a string of smashes and sharp net exchanges pushed her to a 16-12 lead. Yamaguchi briefly drew level at 17-17 following a marathon 38-shot rally, but Sindhu closed out the game with a fierce cross-court smash and a Yamaguchi error to seal it 21-17.

Sindhu carried her momentum into the second game, dominating the forecourt and racing to an 8-3 lead, highlighted by a punishing 44-shot rally that left Yamaguchi visibly tiring. A brief lapse allowed the Japanese to close to 8-7, but Sindhu regrouped to lead 11-7 at the break.

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From there, Yamaguchi's errors mounted, and Sindhu extended her advantage to 17-14 before a late attack from the home favourite narrowed the gap to 19-17. Composure held in the closing moments — Sindhu earned three championship points and sealed victory when Yamaguchi's return was called long, a decision upheld on review.

Sindhu celebrated the historic win by embracing her coach.