French Open: Bopanna, Middelkoop lose in semifinals

Paris: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop went down fighting to Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo in the semifinals of the French Open, here on Thursday.

The Indo-Dutch pair lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.

Bopanna was attempting to reach the doubles final of a Grand Slam for a second time. He finished runner-up in the 2010 US Open along with Pakistani Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

How it feels to be in your first #RolandGarros men's doubles final 🧡@CheloArevaloATP & Jean-Julien Rojer pull off a comeback win over Bopanna/Middelkoop 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SFfKpijBuc — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Bopanna won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski becoming the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title.