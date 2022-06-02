Malayalam
French Open: Bopanna, Middelkoop lose in semifinals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2022 06:10 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna. File photo: AFP/Eric Efferberg
Paris: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop went down fighting to Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo in the semifinals of the French Open, here on Thursday.

 

The Indo-Dutch pair lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-7.

Bopanna was attempting to reach the doubles final of a Grand Slam for a second time. He finished runner-up in the 2010 US Open along with Pakistani Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.

 

Bopanna won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski becoming the fourth Indian to win a Grand Slam title.

