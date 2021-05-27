Sumit Nagal fails to qualify for French Open

Paris: India's top player Sumit Nagal could not make a hat-trick of Grand Slam main draw appearances following a straight-set defeat in the second round of the French Open qualifying event here on Wednesday night.



The Haryana youngster crashed out of the Clay Court major with a 3-6, 3-6 loss to Alejandro Tabilo from Chile.



In a contest that lasted one-and-a-half-hours, Nagal could break the serve of his rival, ranked 23 places below him at 146, only twice while he himself dropped his serve five times.



With the defeat of the 23-year-old from Jhajjar, India's challenge has ended in the qualifiers.



Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran and Ankita Raina also failed to qualify.



Now India will be represented through Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan in the men's doubles main draw.



It is crucial for both of them to earn ranking points by going deep in the draw since the official rankings of June 10 will decide which players make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.