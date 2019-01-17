Vidhya Unni set to marry Sanjay, pre-wedding photoshoot goes viral

Last week, we had reported how actress Divya Unni hinted about her sister's wedding on her social accounts. While the details about the wedding was not revealed then, now, the pre-wedding photos which surfaced online suggests that the wedding will be one big affair.



Divya Unni's sister and actress Vidhya's pre-wedding photoshoot pictures are trending on social media. Vidhya Unni is all set to get hitched to Chennai native Sanjay Venkateswaran on January 27.



The marriage is scheduled to be held at Gokulam Convention Centre, Kochi.



Sanjay is working as a software engineer with Tata Communications in Singapore. Vidhya who is also a software engineer presently works with Cognizant, Hong Kong. She was an alumni of Amrita School of Engineering, Kollam.



Vidhya, who is also a dancer, had made her debut in Malayalam through K Biju's movie 'Dr Love' in 2011. She has also acted in director Jayaprakash's 2013 movie titled '3G Third generation'.



Earlier, Divya Unni had shared a video, compiling photos of Vidhya since childhood. 'Loads of love and prayers for the bride- to-be', read Divya's message in one of the photo. The picture showed Vidhya in all smiles with her fiancee at a beach.

