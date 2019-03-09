Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding: when trolls pounce on their age gap

When Mollywood celebs Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim decided to get married a few years ago, there was quite a buzz regarding their age difference. And latest addition to this list is actors Arya and Sayyeshaa who are all set to marry on Saturday.

The duo will get married in two lavish ceremonies to be held in Hyderabad on two days. While the official wedding photos are yet to land online, netizens are busy with yet another matter.

While Sayyeshaa is 21 years, Arya is 38 years old, and memes have surfaced stating that they have surpassed the age gap of the Malayali star couple Fahadh and Nazriya who were born 12 years apart.

Well, age is indeed just a number and we wait for the wedding pics.

On a related note, the families of Arya and Sayyeshaa hosted a pre-wedding bash and saw Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Khushi Kapoor among others.

Sayyeshaa is the grand neice of Saira Banu, the wife of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar; hence more celebs from B-town are expected to make their way for the big day.

A reception will also be followed in Chennai where all the big names are expected to join.

Arya's real name is Jamshad Cethirakath. He was born in north Kerala in 1980. Sayyeshaa was born in Mumbai in 1997. Sayyeshaa's mother Shaheen is daughter of Saira Banu's brother Sultan Ahmed. Both Shaheen and her husband Sumeet Saigal are actors.

