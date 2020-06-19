You had given my life back: Dileep mourns Sachy's demise

Sachy was one of the very few writer-directors with a Midas touch. And probably that is how he gave actor Dileep a big break.

During Dileep's arrest as an accused in the actress attack case, his movie Ramaleela was gearing up for release.

It was Sachy's engaging screenplay that made Ramaleela a huge hit despite the rough patch in Dileep's career. Debutant Arun Gopy had directed the movie.

As the writer-director passed away on Thursday night, actor Dileep remembered how Sachy managed to give him his life back.

Dileep shared a pic of Sachy on his Facebook post.

“With Ramaleela, you gave me my life back. In this departing time, I have no words to express how it feels to separate from a brother like you,” it says.

The Arampattiya script

During the promotions of Ramaleela, Sachy revealed in an interview how Dileep laughingly responded to the eerie similarities in the movie with his real life.

“Dileep was dubbing for the film, the rumours were afloat about his involvement in the actress' assault and he smiled and asked me, 'Arampattiya script aanallo bhai… (Seems to be a jinxed script..),” Sachy said

Similarly, after penning the script, I had asked a friend of mine to go through it and when Dileep's trial was on, he called me up and said, “Arampattipoyallo” (jinxed).

Sachy had expressed his concern and support for Dileep and said no one should jump into conslusions.

“I was a practising criminal lawyer for years and I strongly believe that he is innocent until proven guilty and we should wait until the court comes out with a judgment,” Sachy had said.