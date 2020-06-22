Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn test positive for COVID-19? Here's the truth

Nayanthara and her director-boyfriend Vignesh Shivn have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Now, their spokesperson has denied all the claims.

"This is a fake news. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. I would request everyone not to spread such news," their publicist told Indiatoday.in.

Initially, the rumour had send their fans into a frenzy and many were worried about their well-being.

Nayanthara's fans had even took to social media to enquire about her health.

Later, Vignesh took to his Insta page and shared a video where the duo are seen playing using face filters. 'And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts,' he captioned the video.