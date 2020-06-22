{{head.currentUpdate}}

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn test positive for COVID-19? Here's the truth

nayans-vignesh-covid-19
Nayanthara and her director-boyfriend Vignesh Shivn have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Now, their spokesperson has denied all the claims.

nayanthara-vignesh

"This is a fake news. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. I would request everyone not to spread such news," their publicist told Indiatoday.in.

Initially, the rumour had send their fans into a frenzy and many were worried about their well-being.
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn join Nazriya, Alia Bhatt with hand emoji challenge

Nayanthara's fans had even took to social media to enquire about her health.

Later, Vignesh took to his Insta page and shared a video where the duo are seen playing using face filters. 'And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts,' he captioned the video.

