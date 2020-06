Suresh Gopi is celebrating his 61st birthday on June 26, 2020 and fans cannot stop themselves from remembering the action star.

However, thanks to the power of social media, not just his fans but celebs from industry too are extending warm wishes to him on various platforms.

Dulquer Salmaan shared a candid pic from his production debut Varane Avashyamund and penned a touching note.

Nivin Pauly too shared a pic along with warm wishes.

Check out who all wished the star: