Suresh Gopi's 250th project titled 'Ottakomban’, motion poster out

Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film, which was tentatively titled SG250, has now officially got a new title. The movie which was said be based on the character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan has now been titled as Ottakomban.
Prithviraj to thrill as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, makers go ahead with project

The makers revealed a new motion poster with the new title. ‘Attack to defend’, reads the tagline in the motion poster.

Earlier, the movie hit the headlines after the makers of this movie were accused of plagiarism by the makers of 'Kaduva', a movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It was said that the movies had the same character 'Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan' as the lead.

It was just last week that the Kerala High Court gave clearance to Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Kaduva' and banned the makers of Suresh Gopi's project. Writer Jinu of the movie Kaduva had filed a petition at the Ernakulam district court to stop the filming of the Suresh Gopi starrer, saying that both the films have similar themes.

It is reported that, following the ban, the makers of Suresh Gopi's movie have re-written the entire plot with the central character.

Directed by debutant Mathews Thomas, ‘Ottakomban’ is backed by Tomichan Mulakuppadam of Mulakuppadam Films. The movie is scripted by ‘Pavada’ fame scenarist Shibin Francis.

