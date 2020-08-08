Rana Daggubati to marry Miheeka Bajaj at Hyderabad today

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj are set to tie the knot on Saturday. The ceremony will be held keeping in mind all precautions regarding Covid-19 at Ramanaidu Studios.

The ceremony will begin by noon and will be performed as per traditional Telugu customs. Not more than 30 guests will be present at the occasion as has been revealed by the Baahubali star’s father Suresh Babu while keeping in mind the current situation owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Haldi, Mehendi, and Bhaat ceremonies have already been held at Miheeka’s residence and all eyes are now on the grand wedding. For Mehendi, Miheeka was stunning in a pink lehenga while Rana complimented her in his signature white attire. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is married to Rana Daggubati's cousin Naga Chaitanya, was also part of the celebrations.

Rana, ahead of the rituals, posed with his father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati for a delightful photo.