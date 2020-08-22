Actor Vinod Kovoor follows Dharmajan, debuts in fish business

Kozhikode: Actor Vinod Kovoor is best remembered for his role as Moosakka, who sells fish on his iconic M80 bike, in the popular sitcom M80 Moosa.

The actor, a self confessed lover of fish, is all set to begin a fish business in real life as well. His new venture called Moosakkayis Sea Fresh is opened near the Palazhi Highlight mall at Ramanattukara bypass.

Vinod began thinking about venturing into fish business when his multiple shoots and stage programs got stalled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

He shared this idea with two of friends who work in the IT sector. Fresh sea food and fresh water fish would be supplied to the air conditioned store directly without any middlemen. Ready to cook packets with marinated fish fillets too would be sold under the brand. Vinod said that home delivery services are available. He added that the franchises of the brand would be opened at various places in the Malabar region.

Dharmajan

While most film actors invest in real estate, luxurious cafes, or produce movies, it was actor and comedian Dharmajan who was first noted for choosing fish business. It was in 2018 that Dharmajan Bolgatty opened Dharmoo’s Fish Hub and later opened similar franchise in different parts of Kerala.