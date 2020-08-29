Soon-to-be-parents Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate pregnancy news in Dubai

It was just a few days back that actress Anushka Sharma and cricket Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Now, a video has been shared on social media where Virat and Anushka can be seen celebrating their pregnancy news with his cricket team.

The video shows the couple cutting a cake. In the background, Virat’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal had recently announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma.

The couple was in 7 days quarantine after landing in Dubai.

After the news broke the Internet, fans and Bollywood celebs poured congratulatory messages for the couple on social media.

Several members of the film industry had congratulated the couple on the happy news.