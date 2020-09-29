{{head.currentUpdate}}

Anushka Sharma is ecstatic as Virat Kohli led RCB team wins another match: Too exciting for a pregnant lady

Actress Anuhska Sharma was recently in news for her response to cricketer-commentator Sunil Gavaskar's controversial remarks against her. But this time, the actress is in celebratory mood as her husband Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Banglore won against Mumbai Indians at the ongoing IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Anushka Sharma is quite ecstatic about the same and has shared a post to celebrate the same on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared her excitement over the team's win and stated that it was 'too exciting a game for a pregnant lady'. With a collage of pictures of her husband and the team members, Anushka wrote, "Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady (sic). What a team this one.” She followed it with a heart emoji.

anushka-on-rcb-win-post

Earlier, in August, Virat and Anushka had announced that they were expecting their first child together in January 2021. Anushka, then flew with husband Virat to Dubai where the IPL 2020 is currently taking place. 

