{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Robert Pattinson embraces darkness in 'The Batman' trailer.
SHARE

London: Actor Robert Pattinson has recovered from Covid-19 and reportedly returned to The Batman set.

Pattinson, who plays the titular caped crusader in the superhero film, had contracted the coronavirus, following which production of the film had reportedly come to a halt for two weeks.

The 34-year-old actor, who was spotted with his partner Suki Waterhouse in London on Wednesday, resumed work on Thursday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment," said a source.

The source added that a major part of the film was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but owing to the pandemic, shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times. This has pushed the completion date for the Matt Reeves film even further.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES