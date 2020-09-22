Happy birthday Rimi Tomy: How the diva single handedly managed M-town celebs in a flight

Actress singer Rimi Tomy turned a year older on Tuesday. She is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities in Mollywood and there's no doubt to it that she emerged as a household name amongst Malayalis.

As she turned 36 year old, fans and friends have been pouring in wishes for her on social media. She has been the dearest to many stars and is that one rare person who is close with almost every celebrity from the industry. Here's a video of hers that will prove that she is the perfect anchor to keep the celebs in a happy mood.

The video, shot before the Mazhavillazhakil Amma show was aired on Mazhavil Manorama and featured all major stars of Mollywood flying to Dubai for the mega event. As the celebs were gearing up for the star-studded show, Rimi Tomy made sure to keep a happy vibe among all.

Check out the video here:

A popular singer, Rimi Tomy has also appeared in many films. She marked her debut as a lead with ‘Thinkal Muthal Velli Vare’. She starred opposite Jayaram in the movie.

She is also known for the show Onnum Onnum Moonnu, one of the favourite television chat-shows among the Malayali audiences.