COVID-landmark: Rajisha Vijayan, Shine Tom starrer 'Love' to romance the theatres

Malayalam movie Love starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko is the first Indian film to release in cinemas post the lockdown. Though a Malayalam movie, written and directed by Khalid Rahman, it will not release in Kerala as the theatres are still shut on account of the pandemic. Instead, it will release in the Middle East on October 15.

Several movies including Penguin, Nawazuddin Siddique's Serious Men, Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer Silence, have had to release on OTT platforms after theatres were ordered shut. Jayasurya's Sufiyum Sujathayum was released exclusively on OTT platforms during the lockdown.

Interestingly, Love also happens to be one of the Malayalam movies to be shot entirely during the lockdown. Fahadh-starrer C U Soon, released via Amazon Prime Video, is the other.

The makers including lead actress Rajisha Vijayan shared the announcement on their respective social media pages. The cast also includes actors Veena Nandakumar, Sudhy Kopa, Gokulan, and Johny Antony who will all don important roles.

Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer for the movie Love and Noufal Abdullah is the editor while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair sees to the music. Ashiq Usman is backing the project under the banner of Ashiq Usman production. This marks his 10th project.

With restrictions still on, it will be a while longer before movie-buffs in Kerala can enjoy the latest flicks in theatres. Meanwhile, another Malayalam movie Halal Oru Love Story will premier on October 15 on Amazon Prime Video.