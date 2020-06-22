{{head.currentUpdate}}

Khalid Rahman ropes in Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan for his next

Khalid Rahman, Shine Tom Chacko, Rajisha Vijayan
'Unda' director Khalid Rahman announced his next with Shine Tom Chacko and the movie has gone on floors on Monday.

The film will also see Rajisha Vijayan and Veena Nandakumar in lead roles apart from Sudhy Kopa, Gokulan, and Johny Antony.
The makers have started filming following all the Covid-19 health protocols issued by the government.

While Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer for the movie, Noufal Abdullah has been roped in as the editor. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair are handling the music department.

Written and directed by Khalid Rahman, the movie is backed by Ashiq Usman’s production company. The film also marks the 10th project of Ashiq Usman.

Khalid Rahman had earlier worked with Rajisha Vijayan for his debut directorial ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ and with Shine for ‘Unda’.

