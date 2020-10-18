Miya George back to work, to play the lead in CID Sheela

Actress Miya George is back in action. After her wedding last month, Miya will be seen as the lead in upcoming movie titled CID Sheela. A motion poster of the movie was released by the makers which features Miya in two get-ups – as a housewife and as what seems to be an investigative office.

The video also shows how someone asks Sheela for help for their missing daughter.

The movie is directed by Saiju SS, who had earlier helmed Ira. The movie goes by the tagline, ‘‘Never underestimate the power of a common woman.”

With super hits like CID Nazir, CID Unnikrishnan BA B.Ed., Pattanapravesham and CID Moosa, it will be interesting to see an actress performing yet another CID role.

Naveen John, who had worked with Saiju earlier in Ira, is the scriptwriter of this film. Naveen had also scripted the Vyshak-Mammootty movie New York. While Mahesh Narayanan is in editing in-charge, Rajiv Vijay will be the cinematographer and Prakash Alex to head the music department. The other casts of the movie are yet to be revealed.

Produced by Dinesh Kollappally, the movie is said to go on floors soon.