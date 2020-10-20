Karthi and wife Ranjani blessed with a baby boy

Actor Karthi and wife Ranjani have become proud parents for the second time as the couple is blessed with a baby boy. This is Karthi's second child.

Kathi himself shared the news on his Twitter account and called it a 'life changing experience'. He wrote, "Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!"

Suriya also retweeted saying, “We are blessed.”

While Karthi’s brother Suriya went in for a love marriage and chose to marry his long-time sweetheart and actress, Jyotika, the Kaithi actor had been clear right from the start that he’d only opt for a girl chosen by his parents.

Karthi thus married Ranjani in 2011 and blessed with a baby girl named named Umayaal in 2013.

On the work front, Karthi will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He is also currently dubbing for his upcoming film Sulthan. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.