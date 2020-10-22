Santhosh Damodar presents Wolf based on the pandemic times

Kochi: A movie based on an incident that happened during the pandemic times is all set to begin rolling. The filming of the movie Wolf produced by Santhosh Damodar for the banner of Damar Cinema has begun at Perumbavoor. Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Asokan, Jafar Idukki, Irshad and Samyukta Menon have been roped in to play the lead roles in the movie. The film is directed by Shaji Azeez. Meanwhile, the screenplay and dialogues of Wolf are penned by noted writer Indugopan.

Damar cinema has produced a handful of super hit movies like Pakalpooram, Vaalkannadi, Ivar, Chandrolsavam, Lanka, Kurukshetram, April Fool and Andheri in Malayalam. The makers said that Wolf would be a family entertainer. The camera is cranked by Faisal Sidhique. The music is composed by Noufal Abdullah. Meanwhile, the production design is by this year’s state award winner Jyotisankar. Jinu is the production controller.

Andheri released in 2015 was the last movie that was bankrolled by Damar Cinema. Sreenivasan and Athul Kulkarni had essayed the main roles in that movie. Meanwhile, Santhosh Damodar is all set to produce another movie whose screenplay would be written by Sreenivasan. Santhosh said that the script of the movie is ready and that the artists and the technicians would be announced soon.

The producer further revealed that he had been busy with the construction of a brand new resort at Ootty. Santhosh said that he had decided to get back to film production as the construction of his resort called Planters’ Punch is over.