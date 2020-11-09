Vijay will come back to me: SA Chandrasekhar claims actor stuck in a poisonous circle

Thalapathy Vijay made the headlines a couple of days back after his father SA Chandrasekar announced the formation of a political party. Vijay had then issued a statement saying that he has nothing to do with the political party.

Now, SA Chandrasekar had said in an interview that he has a belief that Vijay will come back to him. In an interview, he said that Vijay has been stuck in a poisonous circle and people around him are taking advantage of him for their selfish gains.

According to Times of India, he claimed that Vijay was being influenced by some people. He also added that Vijay has always been a social activist and expressed his opinions on every issues.

He said that his wife and Vijay's mother has been stuck in between him and son. He concluded by saying that he is Vijay's dad, and will do nothing that will harm him.

For the unversed, hours after Vijay’s father announced the political party, Vijay released a statement urging his fans not to join the party.

His statement read, “I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”.

Chandrasekar has directed over 70 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. In the early 2000s, Chandrasekhar slowed down his work as a director and focused on business interests, including on the construction of a three star hotel for his son.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.