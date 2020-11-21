Sreenath Bhasi's 'Mutham Nooruvidham' title teaser out

The title teaser of Sreenath Bhasi starrer ‘Mutham Nooruvidham’ has been released online. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali and Midhun Manuel Thomas launched it via their social media pages.



Mutham Nooruvidham

The movie is written and directed by Gireesh Mano and is produced by Sky Films. The filmmaker, known for entertainers like Nee Ko Nja Cha and Lava Kusha, will now helm a romantic movie with Sreenath Bhasi handling the lead role.

The intriguing teaser video is directed by Lakshmi Marikar, is shot by Neeraj Revi and has editing done by Sangeeth Prathap.

The crew

Dany Raymond, who has predominantly worked in Tamil films, and who has worked with ace filmmakers like Gautham Vasudev Menon in the suoer hit movie ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’, is the cinematographer of ‘Mutham Nooruvidham’.

The movie will be a musical extravaganza and has music composed by debutant Munna P M. The movie is now under pre-production and is likely to go on the floors soon. The locations will be primarily Ernakulam, Varkala, Assam, Le Ladakh and others.