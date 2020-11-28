Master movie: Digital streaming rights of Vijay-starrer sold

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, Master, have been bagged by popular OTT platform.

The streaming rights

According to reports, the distributor of the film, Seven Screen Studio's Lalit Kumar, has sold the streaming rights to Netflix. Reportedly, Netflix offered a huge amount to buy the rights of the film.

Meanwhile, it's yet to be known if the film will skip theatrical release and take the OTT way directly.

The movie

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was supposed to hit the screens in April. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, pushed the release date. A few months ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the film will release only in theatres.

There were reports that the film will hit the screens in January 2021.

Master, produced by Xavier Britto, stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in the lead roles.