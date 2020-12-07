Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan reveals his Russian wife Natalya Ilina converted to Hinduism post marriage

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan, who is all set to enter Season 14 as a challenger, has opened up about his third wedding to Natalya Ilina.

From failed marriages to the right one

After his failed marriage to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly, Rahul found love in Natalya Ilina, who is a Russian. The two got married in 2018. And Rahul feels he has finally found the right partner. Natalya is 18 years younger than Rahul.

Speaking about his marriage to Natalya, Rahul told ETimes, “We are like two tracks of railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other. But we maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track. She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati.”

He further added, “I always tell her that husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Geeta and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family.”

The family

He was earlier married to Shweta Singh (2006–2008). Shweta Singh whom he knew for 13 years and was with in flying school in US together and also flew for Jet Airways. In December 2007, both filed for a divorce with mutual consent; Shweta filed for divorce after accusing him of domestic violence on 13 December 2007 on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent of both parties.

In 2010, Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly at the end of Rahul Ka Swayamwar, a TV reality show which staged a swayamvar for him. However, Dimpy left his Worli house after what she has described as violent abuse that involved "punching, kicking and dragging her by her hair".

He is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan. Rahul Mahajan is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 2'. Earlier, he revealed that he is now focussing on a healthier lifestyle.

Bigg Boss

Rahul also said that the current lot of contestants inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house are boring and that he and Rakshi Sawant are expert of reality shows and hence they have been called to revive the show.